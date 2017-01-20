Obaseki Recommits To Strengthening Judicial System

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has restated his administration’s commitment to strengthen the state judicial system.

Obaseki, gave this assurance when he received a delegation of the Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), led by its National President,Mr Adamu Mustapha, at Government House in Benin last Tuesday.

The governor said that he would also wade into issues surrounding the non-payment of salary arrears to judicial workers in the state.

According to him, as a government, one of our cardinal focus is to increase the economic activities in the state and create jobs for young people.

“In order to boost economic activities of the state, we will need more investment and investors.

“One of the precondition for investors to come into an environment, is the “rule of law”.

He said that the “The rule of law” was important as it goes to show that contracts, property and individuals were safe and secured. Obaseki said that the state in its stride to strengthen the judicial system increased the allocation for capital expenditure for the sector by 600 per cent in the proposed 2017 budget. He, therefore, called on the Judiciary to uphold the rule of law and support the government in attracting development to the state. On the union’s request to wade into the non-payment of salary arrears of its members, the governor said “there are several implication of your request and we will need to go through each bit carefully.