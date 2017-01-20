Navy Moves To Tackle Accommodation Deficit In Formations

The Nigerian Navy says it is tackling accommodation deficit faced by personnel in naval formations across the country.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas disclosed this at the inauguration of six blocks of 120 room apartment built for Ratings of the Nigerian Navy Pathfinder in Port Harcourt.

He said the navy was also focused on training and re-training of both officers and ratings to improve troop’s proficiency to safeguard the nation’s territorial waterways.

“The Navy`s ability to maintain credible presence at sea does not only depend on platform availability but also on a well-motivated manpower that is well trained and catered for.

“The Navy under my watch consider the welfare of personnel a premium and cardinal requirement for attaining greater efficiency in the Navy.

“We are focused on provision of free family medical care, quality education and sustain current effort to provide decent accommodation for personnel and their families,” he said.

Ibas said the newly built apartment blocks would accommodate both new ratings posted to the base and serve as a transit point for others.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State said that the state government would soon deliver 10 gunboats to the Navy for improved patrol of the waterways and coastal communities in the state.

He said that the state government had awarded contract for construction and rehabilitation of some roads leading to the naval base in Port Harcourt.

According to him, Rivers State government will not relent in providing support to the Navy and other security agencies to enable them perform their jobs.

“We are committed to improving security in our territorial waters, hence we are committed to deliver 10 gunboats to the Nigerian Navy in the shortest possible time.

“Rivers is the only state that has not experienced pipe burst in recent time and which we are committed, focused to maintaining the status quo.