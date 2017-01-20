Muma Gee’s Marriage To Prince Eke Crashes?

News making the rounds in the social media have it that the marriage between Ekpeye, Rivers State born songstress Muma Gee and her Nollywood actor usband, Prince Eke has crashed as a result of alleged family abandonment by Muma Gee.

However in most marriages, women are always the ones complaining of the men abandoning them and their children, but the reverse, seems to be the case in this marriage involving Muma Gee and Prince Eke.

According to the report Eke had called out his wife for abandoning him and their three children, among them, a few months old baby.

The actor who took to his instagram page to call out his wife over her action, said his marriage to Muma Gee is over as he is tired of her excesses.

The actor who now refers himself as a single father of three children said he wandered what Abuja men have offered the wife for her to abandon her home, “I have not enjoyed my marriage with Muma Gee, I have endured a lot in the marriage and tired of it, he said.

When asked if he would reverse his decision ending their marriage if his inlaws called for settlement he said:” that has not happened yet, till it happens, I would know what to do. Till now, – there is no time my mother in law has called me about her daughter’s behaviour. I guess they already know her antecedents. This is a woman who gave birth at an old age. I wonder what the men in Abuja are giving her.”

About the custody of the children, Prince Eke said, “I am not agitating for the custody of my children even though I love them to a fault I will do everything for them. The reason is that the nature of my job does not permit me to stay in one place and even if I stay, I will not marry another woman. I will not want anyone to maltreat my children or treat them like second class citizens in my house.”

Meanwhile, Muma Gee in her response to her husband’s accusation of her abandoning her home and children, said she needs to work to earn a living and that she was in Abuja to work as she has to show to perform in the federal capital.

Muma Gee and Prince Eke had their traditional marriage on December 20, 2011 and white wedding on December 23, 2011 in Port Harcourt.