‘Minority Leader’s Election, In Order’

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Barrister Kelechi Nyeche Nwankwo, has lambasted the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmakers in Rivers State over their displeasure at the election of the Minority Leader of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Benibo Fredrick Anabraba, insisting that the process was in order.

Absolving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers of any complicity in the election, Nwankwo said that the election of the Minority Leader of the 8th Assembly in the hallowed chambers of the House was proper as every lawmaker must participate in the process as a matter of right.

“If the APC lawmakers did not make a nomination at the plenary session but presented letter signed by the monirity of the APC lawmakers, the PDP lawmakers would not have participated in the process. It is assumed that matters presented on the floor of the House is for discussion and participation of all members”, he explained.

Nwankwo exonorated PDP lawmakers from any accusation, saying that members were only strictly adhering to the Standing Order of the House which he said is very clear on the matter.

The legal practitioner urged APC members to accept the outcome of the election and go back to strategise on how best to move the state forward.

He said for the APC lawmakers to have openly nominated a candidate for the position at the plenary session, means that the opposition acknowledges the need for the participation of all lawmakers in the process.

Godspower Amadi