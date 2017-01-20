Lady Diete-Spiff Celebrates 50th Birthday Amid Fanfare

Lady Josephine Dictte-Spiff, wife of the first military Governor of the old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, has hinged her success in life in the past 50 years on her trust in God.

Speaking during a celebration to mark her 50th birthday in Port Harcourt last week, Lady Diete-Spiff said four fundamental life principles guided her life all through the 50 years she has lived on earth.

She outlined these principles to include: trust in God, self preparation, giving back to the society and not allowing self to be deterred by circumstances of life.

She enjoined friends and well wishers not to lose hope and trust in God’s as that remained a core determinant of what they would become in life.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian President Dr Goodluck Jonathan while congratulating Lady Diete-Spiff on her golden jubilee anniversary has described her as a royal mother and scholar par excellence whose tremendous accomplishments in education and contributions to human capacity development and nation building were exceptionally and extremely remarkable. For the former president, Lady-Diete-Spiff is a “valuable gift to the Niger Delta region”.

Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi