Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), has gone back to school to study law. The actor shared the news to his fans on the instagram, he wrote.
“Hello people, for the love of you, I owe you the notice that I have resumed classes in school, the University of Abuja, just finished with morning lecture, law of Evidence and on standby for equity.”
Kanayo made his debut film appearance in the film “Living in Bondage” in 1992. He has starred in over 100 films. He is currently a United Nations ambassador and bears the title of member of the Federal Republic (MFR).
Kanayo O Kanayo Goes Back To School For Law
