Ekpeye Chiefs Hail Wike Over Projects

The Ekpeye Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs has expressed appreciation to Governor Nyesom Wike for promising to reconstruct four major roads in addition to other on-going projects in Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local government Areas.

The council in a statement jointly signed by the Paramount ruler of Ekpeye Kingdom, Eze Robinson O. Robinson, its Chairman, Eze Ikaki Ikaki and secretary Eze David chigemerem also thanked the governor for donating a 30 seater bus to the youth body and up grading the Igbu-Akor stool to a 2nd class, a request it said it has made to previous administrations in the past 30 years.

The statement which was obtained by The Tide assured Wike of the support of the Ekpeye people and further appealed for the reconstruction of the four kilometer Udebu Ihuaba road which is the home town of the first Eze Ekpeye Logbo and the connection of some communities to the national electricity grid.

The Tide gathered that the state governor at a recent campaign at Edeoha, in the Ahoada East LGA promised to construct the neglected Edoha-Ikata road, a promise the people of the area have expressed optimism that it will come to pass.

The Tide reliably gathered that the nearest community to Ahoada, Ekpena, has no road, even as several, attempts to construct the road according to The Tide’s findings were staled by rivalry among the community youths, elders’ chiefs and contractors.