Delta APC Crisis Deepens

The Interim Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has appealed to the national leaders of the party to wade into the crisis rocking the party in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr Omo-Onyeke Nathaniel made the appeal, while speaking with newsmen last Tuesday in Warri.

According to him, many influential politicians in the state were willing to join the party.

He lamented that they were unable to do so due to the crisis. The interim chairman, who is also a retired police superintendent, said “when there is a misunderstanding between children, it is their parents that reconcile them.”

He said that the party leadership in the state had made some frantic efforts to end the feud, “but the efforts seem not to be yielding the desired result.” Nathaniel said there was the need for the ruling party at the national level to intervene with a view to uniting the party in Delta in order to take the state by storm in 2019.

”Our national leaders have a great role to play in bringing lasting peace to the party in the state, though they have tried.

”The Minister of State for Petroleum for State, Dr Ibe Kachikwu under the instruction of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, once convened a reconciliatory meeting in Delta involving all stakeholders.