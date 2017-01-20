‘Collapsed Church Not Built To Specification’

Architect Abimbola Oke, has said that Reigners Bible Church, Uyo, which collapsed on December 10, 2016 was not built according to its original design.

Oke, who designed the original structure of the building, made this known when he testified last Monday in Uyo in the ongoing Commission of Inquiry into the Collapsed Reigners Bible Church.

He also denied supervising the building of the project contrary to evidence given by Apostle Akan Weeks earlier when he was cross-examined last week.

Oke, who is also a lecturer at the University of Uyo, said that coupled with his tight schedule, he could not have time to supervise the building.

“To the best of my knowledge Apostle Akan Weeks did not follow the original design as submitted.

“What was implemented did not reflect what I designed.

“I observed that not all the structural elements had been put in place, the gallery floor was not there,” Oke said.

He added that there was an alteration on the structure that collapsed and the structure designed.

Oke also denied redesigning the building plan apart from the original design submitted to Akan Weeks.

The architect also revealed that, he did not develop any work plan for the building as alleged by one of the witness, Mr Anietie Ndarake.

According to him, work plan is a schedule of work to be carried out with time frame and must be in writing.

Oke explained that Weeks specifically instructed him to draw for him, a 5, 000 capacity auditorium with round or octagonal shape, adding that the plan was accepted as designed. When asked why he did not supervise the building, Oke replied that the church building committee said they would do the supervision. Oke alleged that he was disappointed and betrayed by Weeks for saying during cross-examination that he (Oke) was a supervisor to the collapsed building when he was not. According to him, he designed the building free of charge for Weeks, which would have cost N11.5 million. Earlier in his testimony, Mr Uwem Okoko of Hensek Integrated Services Ltd., told the commission that Weeks removed the scaffold against his professional advice.

Okoko, whose company undertook the landscaping of Reigners bible church, said that he heard of the removal of the scaffold through one of the site engineer Mr Stephen Alawi.