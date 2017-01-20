Abuja Airport Repairs To Gulp N5.4bn

The Federal Government has said that the reconstruction work that will be carried out at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will gulp the sum of N5.4 billion.

Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, last Tuesday explained that the sum will cover the cost in the reconstruction of the runway and for the fitting of other navigational instruments at the airport.

He said that the state of the runway in such that government can no longer neglect as such has become a source of concern to aviation and airline operators both local and international.

According to him, the maintenance of infrastructure in the airport or the aviation sector is usually very expensive, adding that government took the bold step to close the Abuja International Airport, so as to ensure a comprehensive maintenance of the runway.

Meanwhile, the Minister also assured that work has already commenced in the fitting-in of some gadgets and facilities at the Kaduna Airport, which was not there, to make the airport serve as alternative airport for Abuja passengers.

Sirika maintained that the Kaduna Airport will serve as the alternative airport for Abuja passengers, while the reconstruction work lasts.

The Minister had disclosed earlier that the Nnmadi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja would be closed for six weeks from March 8, 2017 to allow Julius Berger carry out major repairs on the runway.

“Government has put in place adequate arrangement to provide buses to convey passengers to Abuja or to the rail station, depending on the choice of the passenger”, he said.