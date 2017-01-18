Teachers Protest Non-Payment Of Salary Arrears

Teacher in public primary and secondary schools in Abia State have embarked on strike in protest of alleged government’s failure to pay their salaries.

Following this development schools which were supposed to re-open on 9th January, 2017 after the Christmas holidays were forced to extend resumption to Monday 16th January.

The Tide gathered that the teachers, who refused to resume work, insisted on the payment of their five months’ salary arrears.

At Ibeku High School, Umuahia and School Road Primary School, students and pupils who turned up for school, were seen leaving the premises in droves.

The Principal of Ibeku High School, Mr Ojike Kalu-Ojike, said in his office that the teachers were attending a meeting over the situation.

An Executive member of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), however, said on condition of anonymity that the teachers had proceeded on strike.

“The teachers have gone on strike to demand the payment of their salaries”, he said.

According to the source, secondary school teachers were issued their salary cheques for July 2016 in December, while their primary school counterparts were just receiving theirs.