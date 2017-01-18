Ogu Monarch Bags SWAN Patronship

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, His Royal Majesty King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko 1X, has been chosen as a Patron of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter.

Speaking after being conferred Patron at his palace in Ogu, last Friday, King Nimenibo-Loko 1X thanked members of SWAN for the honour done him and promised to assist in his little way whenever the need arises as they could not depend on government alone to carry out their activities.

The Ogu monarch also disclosed that as part of the developmental agenda of Ogu Kingdom, a sports centre would soon be built to improve human capacity as far as health is concerned, stressing that with such facilities, both the old and young could recreate themselves as well as the budding talents discovered, pointing out that sports have become a source of livelihood globally.

According to the new SWAN Patron, during such periods, the organization will be invited to also participate as partners in sports grassroots development, and further advised the association to carry out their duties objectively.

Earlier, the Chairman of Rives State SWAN, Sopriala Bob-Manuel said the honour was in recognition of the love and interest the monarch had for sports in the state, and thanked him for accepting the offer despite short notice, assuring that Rivers SWAN would always partner with him and the Ogu Kingdom in sports development.

Collins Barasimeye