NSPRI Recommits To Research, Storage

The Zonal Coordinator, South-South and South- Eastern Zone of the Nigerian stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) Mr Simon Roberts, says plans are in top gear to redouble efforts in the area of research and storage of agric produce in the institute in 2017.

Roberts who stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide on Monday, in Port Harcourt, expressed optimism that the federal government is committed in providing enough fund to boost the nations agricultural sector in the 2017 National Budget.

“The government is ready to release funds to develop the agricultural sector and as soon as we get funds, we will hit the ground and perform our given mandate in the area of research and storage of agricultural produce”, he said.

He emphasised that preservation, research, post-harvest and other critical agric activities would be given the desired attention.

The zonal coordinator further pledged to organise more exhibitions, build storage structures even as he said NSPRI is very well connected with the state Ministry of Agriculture.

According to him, anytime there was need for NSPRI to play a role in relation to agriculture in the state, the ministry always invites them.

However, Roberts lamented the epileptic power supply system in the institute and expressed worry over the negative effect the development could have on its activities in 2017.

“As I am talking to you, you can see that we are in the dark. During the Christmas period there was light but immediately after the Christmas there is no more light again”, he lamented.

He explained that a large percentage of the work done in the institute are carried out in the laboratories and without electricity, the challenges are enormous, even as he said scarce resources are used in buying diesel for the institute’s generating set.

On the relationship between it and the host community, Roberts described it as cordial, adding that NSPRI over time has been making efforts to encourage the youth of the area to avail themselves of the opportunity of learning skills at the institute.

The south-south and south eastern zone comprises Bayelsa, Rivers, Ebonyi, Anambra, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Imo States, amongst others.