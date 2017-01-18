NSIA Establishes New $200m Credit Enhancement Facility

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and GuarantCo, have established an infrastructure credit enhancement facility named “InfraCredit”.

This is according to a statement made available to newsmen by NSIA’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Titilope Olubiyi on Monday in Abuja.

According to Olubiyi , InfraCredit will provide guarantees to enhance the credit quality of local currency debt instruments, mainly in the form of corporate and infrastructure bonds issued by eligible entities to finance creditworthy infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

“It is intended as a sustainable framework for stimulating infrastructure investments in key sectors of the Nigerian economy, its successful operation will foster the development of the Nigerian debt capital markets.

He said InfraCredit would be based in Lagos and would run on a commercial basis guided by international best practices and local governance standards.

“Its Board of Directors, will comprised representatives of NSIA, GuarantCo, institutional investors and independent members.

“A Board of Directors has already been constituted and Mr Chinua Azubike appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer effective January 11, 2017.

“InfraCredit will be capitalised with up to 200 million dollars composed of paid-in equity and second loss contingent capital.

“NSIA has committed to subscribe 25 million dollars in equity, with other investment interests to be sourced largely from institutional investors and international finance institutions.

“GuarantCo has executed a Capital Funding Facility Agreement providing 50million dollars of the Contingent Capital and will act as lead arranger for a further 50million dollars to be sourced from international DFIs with high investment grade ratings,” it stated.

According to the statement, InfraCredit is expected to become fully operational by second quarter of 2017.

The Managing Director of the NSIA, Mr Uche Orji said InfraCredit would facilitate the creation of investments in institutions that contribute to infrastructure development in Nigeria.

“It is expected that InfraCredit will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to attract and unlock latent pools of capital from pensions and insurance for infrastructure investment into key sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The establishment of InfraCredit is a culmination of nearly two years of constructive partnership between NSIA, Guarantco and PIDG and we are pleased with the outcome,” he said.

In his statement, Chris Vermont, Non-Executive Director and former CEO of GuarantCo said InfraCredit is a ground-breaking initiative that will unlock domestic investment in Nigeria’s infrastructure on a scale not previously seen.