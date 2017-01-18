NPFL: Rivers United Targets Three Points In Uyo

Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt has vowed to go for the maximum points in today’s Week Two fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL. The team arrived Uyo, the capital city of Akwa Ibom State last Monday right in preparation for the midweek’s game against Akwa United.

The match expected to kick off by 4.00 pm at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, will be one of the week’s two games in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) that would take place at different venues across the nation.

Rivers United considers the encounter as a must win game following their ambition to win the NPFL title and other trophies in the season.

The Port Harcourt-based club’s impressive performance occasioned by their 2-1 victory against visiting El-Kammi Warriros, at the weekend stands as an indication of their intention this season.

Contrastingly, Akwa United may still be in shock following their 3-1 loss against ABS FC. This may play to the advantage of the visitors.

Rivers United Captain, Festus Austin, in a telephone interview with Tidesprots said they went to Uyo early to stabilize and train effectively so that the issue of fatique would not arise.

According to him, they are in Uyo to win because they know how important the game is, adding that every match will be taken very seriously.

“We are in Uyo to win because we know how important the game is, besides every match is also important because we need to see ourself up on the Log.

We are going to take the three points at the end of the game”, Austin said.

Supporters Club Chairman, of Rivers United, Franklin Owhor, also expressed optimism that his side will definitely run away with at least a point from Uyo.

He believes that the caliber of players in the team gives him the assurance that the team can win any team in the league.

“I am sure that Rivers United will take the three points at stake or at least a point.

We have good players, we also have good technical input by our technical crew”, Owhor said.

Meanwhile, there are indications that Akwa United players would not want to share or drop any point in today’s encounter.

This will not be unconnected with the 3-1 loss at the weekend in the upcoming game of NPFL.

According to sources from the Uyo side, the players want to use today’s match to redeem their image.

This indeed, sets the tone for a crunchy encounter at the Uyo’s Nest of champions today.

Tonye Orabere