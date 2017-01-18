N-Power: RSUBEB Posts 8,000 Teachers To Schools

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (UBE) has posted 8,000 beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme to various schools across the state.

The Commissioner in-charge of supervision, Rivers State Universal basic Education Board, Hon. Kio Tams, who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt, said that with the posting, the programme has taken off in Rivers State, adding that the N-Power programme was initiated by the Federal Government to cushion the effects of unemployment in the country.

According to the Commissioner, although the programme was initiated by the Federal Government, the efforts are being complemented by the Rivers State Government, and commended Governor Nyesom Wike for creating an enabling environment for the programme to thrive in the state.

Tams also used the opportunity to call on the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity offered by the programme, and advised against any act capable of jeopardizing the ethnics of the teaching profession.

While urging them to be committed to their job, he said that the board would ensure that their activities are closely monitored.

Meanwhile, Tams has called on parents to assist government to move the education sector forward by sending their children and wards to school instead of engaging them in activities that will not secure their future.