Jonathan, Wike, Dickson, Others Salute Lady Diete-Spiff At 50

It was a harvest of celebration for Josephine Alfred Diette-Spiff, wife of the first governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, as dignitaries paid glowing tribute in her honour to mark her 50th birthday and Golden Jubilee Anniversary celebration in Port Harcourt, recently.

Former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, in his special tribute, described Lady Diette-Spiff as “a royal mother and scholar par excellence, whose tremendous accomplishments in education and contributions to human capacity development and nation building were exceptional and extremely remarkable”.

The former President, who also described the celebrant as a “valuable gift to the Niger Delta region”, congratulated her on her Golden Jubilee Anniversary, and wished her greater accomplishments in the future.

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his felicitation, described the past 50 years of Lady Ditte-Spiff “as full of success and glory”.

Wike commended her giant strides, especially in the education sector, and her commitment to uplifting the lives of the less privileged in the society.

Bayelsa State Governor, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, in his tribute, said Lady Diette-Spiff has through her simplicity and charity, inspired millions of people, and added value to the society.

Dickson prayed God to continue to empower the celebrant for greater service to humanity.

The Ibedoawei of Opokuma Kingdom in Bayelsa State, King Okpoitari Doingoli, lauded Lady Diette-Spiff over her numerous contributions to the development of Twon Brass and Niger Delta in general.

Speaking to The Tide, in an interview, shortly after the anniversary celebration, Lady Diette-Spiff, who is the queen’s mother of Twon Brass in Bayelsa State, thanked God over her 50th birth day.

She said her life over the past 50 years was guided by four fundamental principles, trust in God, self preparation, not allowing the circumstances of life to deter her and giving back to the society.

She said her 50th birthday will spur her for greater service to the society, and thanked the array of dignitaries that graced the special event for their support.

Taneh Beemene