Host Communities Protest Against Indorama … Accuse MD Of Complicity

Protest by over 1,000 aggrieved persons from the host communities of Indorama Eleme Petrochemical Limited in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State has disrupted the operations of the company.

The protesters blocked the entry points to the company on Monday preventing staff and customers from going into the company premises.

The aggrieved protesters insisted that the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Manish Mundra, must resign as first condition before any other possible negotiation with the firm.

Addressing newsmen, a youth leader in the Community, Mr. Benjamin Igokena, accused the Managing Director of conniving with a firm to short change the communities of their rights and shares of dividends accuring to them since privatization of the company several years ago.

According to the youth leader the firm was originally established by the six Eleme communities to access dividends on the 7.5 per cent shares conceded to the communities during the privatization of the Petrochemical Company.

Igokena alleged that the six communities had not seen their share of the money which, according to him, had run into several billions of Naira.

The communities, he said, now demand from the Petrochemical Company to pay their dividends directly to the host communities while employment quota meant for the host be also managed directly by them instead of the said firm.

Reacting on behalf of the Petrochemical firm, the Head of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Jossy Nkwocha, denied that the Managing Director connived with any firm to defrand the communities of their share of the accrued dividends.

Nkwocha said the company would arrange a meeting between Indorama, the six host communities and representatives of the said firm to resolve the issue.

The protest which began as early as 6.00 am Monday lasted for several hours before the protesters agreed to leave the company.

Chris Oluoh