High Litigation Cost: Lawyers Offer The Poor Fresh Choices

A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Barrister K.I. Moru says the common man can still have access to justice despite the rising cost of litigation.

Barrister Moru stated this while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt last Monday.

According to him, there is an office provided for an indigent to lodge his complaints for the interest of justice to be served in the state.

Another lawyer who spoke with our correspondent, Barrister Ben, said that the Legal Aid Council (LAC) has provided an office that renders legal services to common people in the state through which the poor could go and seek justice in the State. He also said there was an office for human rights in the state.

Also speaking, Barrister Prince Koreyo of Checks and Balances Chamber also stressed that the legal system in the country is structured in such a way that the common man can prosecute his case in the court.

He said several law chambers in the state provide probono services to the indigent. “When a lawyer looks at a case, he has all it takes to defend the right of a client. A chamber can volunteer to render a free service by taking the case to court on behalf of the person concerned without a fee”, he said.

He also said that several law chambers in the state were involved in rendering probono to poor people.

Barrister Prince further disclosed that the judiciary in the country could not be absolutely independent because its source of funding is the government.

Etengo, Dimkpa