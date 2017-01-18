‘God Gave Me Special Powers To Overcome Satan’

The General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has said that people have been given different gifts by God, but insisted that God gave him special powers to surmount and dismantle powers from the pit of hell on a mission to depopulate heaven.

Chinyere also said that he was particularly interested in spiritual and humanitarian service to humanity, including sponsoring Christian marriages for those who cannot afford it, adding that this would help him achieve the mandate of rescuing millions of souls from hell.

The general overseer, who said this last Saturday, during an interview with newsmen shortly after officiating the wedding ceremony between two couples, Mrs Gloria and Mr Nnamdi Ohuoba and Mrs Gift and Mr Christopher Akasochukwu at the OPM, GRA branch, Port Harcourt, explained that; “I was born with this special powers and no matter how difficult the problem is, God is using me to solve them.”

“As you have witnessed today, the just wedded bride, former Miss Gloria Chukwu came to OPM for the first time barely three months ago after several years in other churches, and the Finger of God has shown forth in her life, by not only being healed from strange rampaging affliction, but God also blessed her with a wonderful husband,” he said.

Chinyere urged all singles to change church, if their churches cannot make positive difference in their lives, noting that they must seek God’s face first through the instrumentality of blessed servants of God for a change of story in their lives.

The newly wedded bride, Mrs Gloria Ohuoba, who hails from Imo State, said her long years of affliction arising from inability to secure enduring husband, which brought her to OPM for deliverance just three months ago has gone forever, adding that she now has a husband who officially proposed and stayed to marry her within two months.

She also advised all the singles seeking a change of story not to give money to any pastor for healing or deliverance, adding that any pastor charging money for healing or deliverance is not called by God.

