Fraudulent Property Transaction Lands Bizman In Court

Port Harcourt-based businessman and land speculator, Chief Ikechukwu Eze, has been arraigned before a Port Harcourt Magistrate Court on a charge bordering on breach of peace.

The subject matter, has a link with a landed property at 11 Nzimiro Street Old, GRA, Port Harcourt which the accused was alleged to have mobilized bull dozers and excavators to commence work.

The property, as it was gathered, belonged to one High Chief, Ambrose Owuru, in spite of an earlier investigation by men of the Nigerian Police Force, from Forces Headquarters in Abuja.

The move according to reports, was to enable him perfect the transaction with a company, Stella Energy, regardless of the matter pending in court.

The intention as it was further learnt was to defraud unsuspecting members of the public by providing false documents and other evidences.

The Tide learnt that Eze also has issues in a Chief Magistrate Court in suit No PHC/2013 / 2011 that are related to property.

The charge sheet No PMC/59C/2017 of Friday January 13, 2017 reads in part, “that you, Chief Ikechukwu Eze ‘m’ and others now at large on the 9th January, 2017 at No 11 Nzimiro Street, Amadi Flats, Old GRA, Port Harcourt, being a public place in the Port Harcourt Magisterial District did conduct yourself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by bringing in a trailer with registration number, Rivers Skp 223xA and an excavator model 320 to do some job there and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 249 (d) of the criminal Code Cap 37, Vol 11, Laws of Rivers State; 1999.

The case has been adjourned to February 9, 2017 for hearing.