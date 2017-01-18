FG Moves Against Grain Hoarders

The Federal Government has move against grain merchants who feed fat by going to grassroots farmers to mop up grains and re-sell to government and other users at exorbitant prices.

The Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said government would not buy any grain from hoarders and trade speculators who are already hoarding grains.

The Tide gathered recently that already, the government has taken stringent measures that are part of the President Mohammadu Buhari administration’s strategic policy to forestall scarcity throughout the dry season and other farming periods in the country.

The disclosure as contained in a statement signed and circulated to the media in Abuja, by the Deputy Director of Information of the ministry, Mrs Blessing Lere-Adams, explained that to ensure that the country enjoyed food security and self-sufficiency, the government was poised to doing everything possible to ensure that nobody jeopardises the overall interest of the nation.

Lokpobiri assured that government was determined to providing farmers with high breed seeds and suitable fertilisers that will match the different soils in the country.

“The ministry is hugely engaged and committed to all-year round agriculture, including dry season farming and also through increased investment in irrigation”, he said.