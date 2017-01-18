Experts Want FG To Reconstitute Financial Institutions’ Boards

Some financial experts in Lagos have decried the Federal Government’s delay in constitution of new boards for regulators of financial institutions.

They told newsmen in an interviews that the delay was negatively affecting investors’ confidence in the capital market and the general economy.

The Tide reports that President Muhammadu Buhari on July 16, 2015 sacked Mr Peter Obi, Chairman of the Board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and some other board chairmen and members.

Prof. Sheriffadeen Tella of the Department of Economics, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun, said that the board of any organisation played the role of formulating and approving policy measures for implementation by the managers of such an organisation.

“Absence of the board means a big lacuna, as the organisation can become inefficient and ineffective, operating on static rules and regulations.

“Financial activities take place in a dynamic environment that requires rapidly evolving rules and regulations.

“Thus, the absence of boards for regulators of financial institutions such as SEC, NDIC, NAICOM cannot augur well for proper functioning of these institutions, ‘’ she said.

The professor said that the absence of their boards of directors might be the reason for noticeable inefficiency in some of the organisations in recent times.

“Whenever the government has no immediate replacement for a board, it should not dissolve the existing one.

“If a board is not necessary, it would not have been part of the arrangement of organisations globally,’’ Tella told newsmen.

T he Head of Banking and Finance Department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Dr Uche Uwaleke said that the delay was slowing down economic activities.

Uwaleke noted that certain decisions and approvals in an organisation could only be taken by its board of directors, saying that such decisions or approvals would remain pending until constitution of the board.

“This is often the case with recruitment of top staff members into these agencies, or whenever there is need to approve a expenditure beyond the approval limit of the chief executive,’’ he said.

the Managing Director, APT Securities and Funds Ltd., Mallam Garba Kurfi, said that the delayed constitution was reducing investors’ confidence in the market, with over 144 cases pending at the Investment and Securities Tribunal (IST).

He told newsmen that no case had been treated by IST since June, 2016.

The Tide reports that a total turnover of 4.32 billion shares worth N7.38 billion were traded by investors in 9,330 deals last week against 405.94 million shares valued at N3.72 billion exchanged in 6,363 deals in the preceding week.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 4.18 billion shares worth N5.31 billion traded in 5,047 deals.

The oil and gas industry followed with 65.83 million shares worth N594.52 million transacted in 1,385 deals.

The third place was occupied by conglomerates sector with a

turnover of 26.49 million shares worth N48.16 million in 299 deals.