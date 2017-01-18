Expert Tasks NIA On Urbanisation

An urban development expert, Dr Ephraim Layefagha, has called on the Nigeria Institute of Architects in Rivers State to join in proffering ways towards urbanisation.

Layefagha, a lecturer at the Niger Delta University, Bayelsa State in a chat with The Tide correspondent, in Port Harcourt, emphasised the need to optimise the limited space available in the state given the fact that the state is surrounded by rivers.

He noted that arclutects are concerned about aesthetics and urged them to include in their designs environmental sustainability as well as economic viability.

He called on practitioners to synergise with urban and town planners in pursuing urban regeneration programmes leading to long term economic development

The expert also charged them to take steps towards harnessing available energy resources, particularly renewable energy resources into their designs, explaining that this would check environmental degradation while providing cheap and affordable energy sources for the urban centres.

He observed that Rivers State is endowed with renewable sources of energy, remarking that if our renewable sources of energy were properly harnessed, the state would not suffer from electricity and cooking fuel problems. “I urge architects to look into harnessing these sources, especially solar power into their designs, so far they mostly rely on PHED”, he said.

He also called on the government to partner with the private sector to improve, develop and maintain infrastructure in the state, saying “we are aware that government alone cannot handle the infrastructural development of the state, which is why we urge government to provide an enabling environment for a Public Private Partnership to thrive”.

Tonye Nria-Dappa