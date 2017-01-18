EEDC Emerges Second In Performance

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has been ranked second out of the eleven distribution companies in the country, as a result of its impressive performance metrics for the third quarter of last year (2016).

In the evaluation of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the company came first on the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), safety ranking for both November and December 2016 ranking.

NERC made this known in its report on Q3’16 Discos Performance on the just concluded monthly sectorial meeting of operators of power sector held in Lagos.

The Tide gathered that NERC rewarded companies performances after evaluating all the Discos using a wide range of critical parameters in the power distribution operation.

In his reaction, the Acting Managing Director of EEDC, Srinivas Jayaraman said the achievement was as a result of the concerted efforts of staff members as well as the commitment and support of the Board of Directors and Executive Management in driving operations.

On the ranking of NEMSA the MD attributed the feat to the commitment and concerted effort of the Management of EEDC in adhering strictly to safety rules and regulations.

He said, “we take safety seriously and continuously invest in qualified safety personnel and equipment”.

The firm attributed 95 per cent of accidents within its network to unsafe acts by third parties and urged members of the public to desist from engaging in acts that would put their lives and that of their loved ones at risk.