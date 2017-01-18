Ayade Signs 2017 Appropriation Bill Into Law

The Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has signed the 2017 appropriation bill of N707 billion, christened Budget of Transposition, into law.

Speaking while signing the budget into law at the state executive council chamber, Ayade said the state was adopting deficit budgeting so as to be able to warehouse expected third party investment as well as accommodate returns expected from investments made by the state.

“It is a budget that has an infinity clause which stretches beyond 2017 and saves us the agony of continuous planning and re-strategising,” he maintained.

The governor noted that “this year is a year of action because our spirit is desperately determined to make a difference.”

According to him, “The energy that is expected to characterise 2017 budget is to drive the very core of the needs of our people which therefore defines the ambition and the level of weight that has got the state into an epoch budget of 707 billion.”

He maintained that the budget is one of infinite transposition which “believes in the infinity of dreams, capacity and intellect. It is a budget that believes also that budgeting and expectations of your pocket limit your aspirations and dreams and therefore, the new budgeting concept believes in deficit budgeting because it has tremendous advantages.”

Ayade who noted that “When you budget beyond your carrying capacities and physical realities, it allows your soul to lip into quantum height to be able to drive with the energy that must free the state from pains and agony, further stressed: “Normally, this deficit budget mechanism is applicable in times of war. When a nation is in a state of war, it puts the budget beyond reason because it allows room to warehouse anything that comes and create an ambition to driveeverything possible to see that you overcome.”

While justifying the adoption of the new budgetary strategy, Ayade explained that “the economic situation we find ourselves as a nation requires us to carry out such huge thinking and heavy planning.

“So, the budget strategy we have adopted is to focus on all our investments at this particular time, stretching from our garment factory, the pharmaceutical factory, rice city, banana plantation investment, the cocoa processing facility, rice mill.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar