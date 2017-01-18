Army Gets Mechanised Brigade In A’ Ibom

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing 2nd Mechanised Brigade of the Nigerian Army in the state.

Emmanuel gave this commendation at the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration held in Uyo.

He said that the setting up of the brigade command would enhance the security of the state.

“Let me also thank the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Chief of Army Staff for setting up the 2nd Merchandised Brigade in Uyo.

“Today, for the first time, we have a Major General, commanding the 2 Brigade, who joins us to lay the wreath,” Emmanuel said.

The governor saluted the courage of the unknown soldiers, who lost their lives defending the nation.

Emmanuel promised to improve on the welfare of legionaries in the state.

He called on individuals and corporate organisations to add value to the lives of those who were left behind by the soldiers, who lost their lives defending the nation.

“Let me reiterate our commitment to addressing the challenges of the Nigerian legions. Let us as individuals and corporate citizens pledge to support all those they left behind.

“Let us stand by the families of the departed soldiers, their widows and children,” he said.

He urged Nigerians not to allow the labour of their heroes to be in vain by ensuring peace and unity in the country.

The high point of the event was the laying of wreaths on the tomb of the unknown soldiers and releasing of pigeons by the governor.