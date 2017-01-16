Zamfara Releases N400m For Water, Sanitation Projects

The Zamfara State Government has released N400 million as counterpart fund for the implementation of Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria (SHWAN II ) projects for 2016/2017 in the state.

The Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alhaji Lawal Liman, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

Zamfara State is one of the six states benefiting from SHAWN II UNICEF/DFID intervention projects in the country.

The project was aimed at improving the sanitation, hygiene and water supply in the rural communities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Liman, said that the money would be used for the construction of 581 boreholes, 78 solar motorize boreholes and rehabilitation of 250 broken down hand pumps

It would also be spent on and construction of 160 blocks of latrines, urinal and hand washing in 80 primary schools and health centers under the phase 2 of the project in the state.

He said that in 2015 the state government had released the sum of N85 million for the phase 1 projects where 168 hand pump boreholes, 33 blocks of latrines were constructed in 15 selected primary schools.

According to him the local government areas that benefited under the first phase were Birnin-Magaji, Talata-Mafara and Tsafe.

“We are now receiving proposals from the councils through the state Rural and Water Sanitation Agency (RUWATSAN) .

“We are going to follow the criteria given to us by the state government and DFID/UNICEF to select another three councils to benefit under the phase 2 of the project”, he said.

He said the intervention would assist in reducing incidents of water borne diseases and poor hygiene related diseases.

He said the present administration would remain committed towards developing rural communities.