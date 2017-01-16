Varsity Unions Begin Warning Strike, Today

Barring any last minute changes, university industrial unions namely, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Nigeria Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and Non-Academic Staff Union (NASA) will commence a five-day warning strike today over the non-implementation of the 2009 Agreement with the Federal Government.

A statement jointy signed by the three industrial unions Presidents on Friday, Comrade Sampson Ugwoke (SSANU), President, Comrade Sani Sulieman (NAAT President) and Comrade Chris Ani (NASU President) copies of which were sent to the Ministers of Education, Labour and Employment, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) said that the unions warning strike is to protest against government’s refusal to implement the tenets of the 2009 agreement for non-teaching staff in the universities .

The unions bemoaned lack of adequate teaching and learning activities that have reduced the productivity of their members.

They also lamented that non-payment of Earned Allowances being product of the 2009 Agreement by the federal government to the unions members.

The union leaders said that the university system is challenged by poor governance and administrative lapses that urgently need attention to address the challenges.

The unions urged the government to immediately implement the agreement and resolves other contending issues such as Nigerian University Pension Management Commission (NUPEMCO) which is expected staff pensions issues and the non-implementation of the National Industrial Court (NIC) judgment on university staff schools and non-implementation of the negotiated career structure for technologists in Nigerian Universities CONTESS 14 and 15.

The unions added that the 5-day warning strike action is to compel the Federal Government to immediately implement the agreement in the interest of harmonious industrial peace in Nigerian universities.

However, the Federal Government has recently set up a negotiating committee to negotiate with Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the 2009 Agreement.

Philip Okparaji