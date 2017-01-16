Ugwuanyi Hails Police Officers’ Wives

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has commended the state chapter of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) for its role in the maintenance of law and order in the state.

Speaking last Wednesday in Enugu when officers of the association paid a courtesy call on him, Ugwuanyi said that their activities impacted positively on the performance of police officers in the state.

He said that the state government was not unmindful of the milestones attained by POWA, adding that it had given the state a facelift.

“As an organisation dedicated to supporting your spouses, we appreciate your dedication to duty which has encouraged your husbands in your profession,” he said.

He also said that the state government was delighted over the services rendered by POWA to vulnerable children and women in the state, adding that his administration would support it.

“The government and people of the state will support your campaigns including your environmental sanitation campaign and free medical scheme,” Ugwuanyi said.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the group, Mrs Gladys Agboleni, said that POWA in the state had promoted social welfare as well as expanded opportunities for police officers’ wives.

Agboleni said that the group had complemented the efforts of their husbands in combating organised crime in the state.

“We shall be embarking on regular environmental sanitation which would be flagged-off on January 21 and to be accompanied by a free medical scheme,” she said.

She said that the association desired to collaborate with the state government to bring succour to the needy in the state.

“We desire to build a permanent secretariat which is long over due in Enugu command,” Agboleni added.