THE STATES

Benue

The Benue State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says it has arrested a woman, who allegedly stole a Pastor’s car.

Its Commandant, Mr Shuaib Jubril, said in Makurdi that the clergy man was travelling from Taraba State to Makurdi when he lost the car to the woman.

Jubril, who was briefing newsmen on the activities of the command during the Yuletide, however, refused to give the name of the suspect and the circumstances of the crime.

He commended personnel of the corps for striving toward a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations, and revealed that many arrests were made and handed over to the police as it was not within the jurisdiction of the corps to prosecute suspects.

Borno

The Borno State Government has announced the ban on operations of illegal motor parks in the state to ensure safety of lives and property.

The state‘s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Alhaji Kakashehu Lawan, made the announcement while speaking with newsmen in Maiduguri.

Lawan, who said that the operations of the parks had been a source of concern to the government, said the decision was part of efforts to consolidate the emerging peace in the state.

He averred that the government had a duty to ensure maintenance of peace and harmony in the society, hence the drastic action.

He said that the government would prosecute commercial vehicle owners found contravening the order.

Gombe

Gombe State Transport Service has concluded plans to procure 100 new vehicles in 2017 to enhance its services, the Secretary of the company, Abdullahi Muhammad, has said.

Muhammad told newsmen in Gombe that Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo had given approval for the procurement.

According to him, each of the vehicles to be procured through Remarkable Trust Company, will gulf N17.7 million.

The secretary explained that the money for the vehicles would be repaid by the company within three to four years.

The secretary said two fatal accidents were recorded by the company in 2016, adding that the low accident rate was due to the training and retraining of its drivers by the Federal Road Safety Corps and Vehicle Inspection Officers.

Kaduna

The Zonal Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Zone 1, Mr. Bulus Darwang has advised senior officers and marshals of the commission to be professional in carrying out their assignments.

Darwang gave the advice in Kaduna after decorating some of the newly promoted senior officers of the commission in the zone comprising of Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

He also stressed the need for the officers and marshals to operate within the confines of the law while on duty on the highways to gain the confidence of the motoring public.

The commander also asked the newly promoted officers to consider their elevation as an impetus toward enhanced productivity.

Kano

The Kano State Government has earmarked over N167 billion for the construction of an international market in the state to be called ‘Kanawa Market.‘

The state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Alhaji Rabiu Bako disclosed this in Kano, while briefing newsmen.

According to Bako, the construction of the modern market with over 9,000 shops for traders,will boost global commercial activities in the state.

He said that the market would attract the attention of foreign investors to invest in diverse business opportunities in the state.

Bako added that the construction of the market would be a joint venture between the state government and an indigenous construction company.

Katsina

A girl, Habiba Ishaku, 18, last Wednesday disassociated herslef from a suit purpotedly instituted on her behalf by a foundation and the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) over her conversion to Islam.

The girl had eloped, embraced Islam and married one Jamilu Lawal in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Her father, Mr Ishaku Tanko, had gone to a Katsina High Court in collaboration with Trustees of Stefanos Foundation and ECWA to challenge the action, claiming that Habiba was a minor.

During the court sitting last Wednesday, the judge, Justice Baraka Iliyasu-Wali, drew the attention of the plaintiff and defence counsels to a letter addressed to the court by Habiba, disassociating herself from the suit.

Kwara

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ilorin Chapter, Prof. Timothy Popoola has applauded the sack of the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), Jim Obazee by the Federal Government.

Popoola, in a statement, said the dissolution of the board and the sack of its scribe was commendable as “the church is not a company where the leader could just be replaced.”

“The church is not where you can just put somebody because he is capable. It is a ministry where God appoints people.

“So, I applaud President Buhari for recognising this and his action will bring peace into the mind of many agitated leaders of the church,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday announced the dismissal of Obazee who had earlier effected the Corporate Governance Code.

Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has appointed Mrs Zainab Isah as its new coordinator in Nasarawa State.

A statement by the NYSC said that Isah took over from Mrs Habiba Bappah, who has been transferred to its headquarters in Abuja.

Until her new appointment, Isah was a deputy director, Planning, Research and Statistics at the NYSC headquarters in Abuja.

The new state coordinator, who had resumed duty, solicited the cooperation of the people of Nasarawa State to enable her succeed in her new assignment, the statement said.

Niger

Many sympathizers across the country converged on Minna, the Niger State capital, to pay tribute to late former governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Kure, who was buried last Wednesday.

Kure, a formaer governor of the state died penultimate Sunday in a German hospital.

The sympathizers, who spoke to newsmen in Minna, described the late governor as a great leader and peace maker.

Former Senate Deputy President, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, said that late Kure would be missed for his wise counsel and contributions to the growth and development of the country.

Ondo

The Cocoa Exporters Association of Nigeria has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nexim Bank to urgently do something about the disbursement of the N500 billion Federal Government loan for non- oil export.

The National Secretary of the association, Mr Kayode Babade, made the call in an interview with the newsmen in Akure.

According to him, the disbursement is imperative considering the recent crash of crude oil price and the dwindling foreign exchange flow in the country.

Babade, however, said that barely a year after the release of the fund the exporters were yet to see the fund readily available for disbursement.

Also speaking, the National President of the association, Mr Pius Ayodele, called on the authorities to start disbursing the fund in the best interest of the nation’s economy.

Osun

An Osun Magistrates’ Court has remanded in prison a 29-year-old man, Emmanuel Oladayo, who scaled the fence of a house to steal a motorcycle.

Magistrate Risikat Olayemi, sitting in Ile-Ife, said the accused should remain behind bars pending when the bail conditions would be perfected.

She had granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like amount.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence on January 8 at about 1.39 a.m. at No. 136, Fajuyi Road, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said the accused scaled the fence of the house of the complainant, Emmanuel Adebimpe, and stole the motorcycle parked there.

Oyo

The deposed Baale of Olode town in Oluyole Local government Area of Oyo State, Chief Lukman Alao, has challenged in court, his removal from office by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

A motion challenging his removal from office by the Olubadan was filed at the Oyo State High Court in Ibadan.

Alao also claimed N2 million in general damages for the “ pain, embarrassment and degradation he suffered’’ over what he called his unlawful deposition by the Olubadan

The petitioner was removed from office last Monday and a new Baale appointed and sworn-in immediately.

Alao, in a motion on notice filed by his counsel, Mr Saani Oyedele, joined the Olubadan-in-Council, Oluyole Local Government Council and the new Baale, Dauda Odeyemi, as co-respondents.

Besides, he also claimed that the new Baale was not qualified to occupy the position as he was not a member of the Olode chieftaincy family.