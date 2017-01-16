‘Substandard Products Sale, Act Of Terrorism’

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), has described the importation and sale of substandard products as acts of terrorism.

The Director-General of the organization, Osita Aboloma, stated this in Onitsha last Thursday at a public sensitisation programme organized for over three thousand manufacturers, importers, distributors and market associations by an NGO, Consumer Advocacy.

According to a network news programme monitored in Port Harcourt by The Tide, Aboloma explained that the supply of substandard or adulterated auto and aviation spare parts, construction materials, food and drugs as well as medical devices poses a major threat to the safety, health environment and lives and property of Nigerians.

The SON helmsman said the organization has deployed electronic platforms, like the mandatory conformity assessment programme, (MANCAP), for locally manufactured products.

He disclosed that SONCAP was also on ground for certification of imported products from source to tackle the menace of circulation of substandard products.

Chairmen of the various market associations promised SON of their support and pledged to imbibe self regulation mechanism with SON’s guidance to rid their market of any harmful and substandard products.

Similarly, the Rivers State Coordinator of SON, Mr Princewill Aguiyi while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt decried the activities of unpatriotic Nigerians that flood the markets with substandard products.

According to him, SON on its part is committed to live up to expectation, except for those unpatriotic people who take undue advantage to work against the system.

He disclosed that the agency would this year increase its sensitization and enforcement drives in the state in order to tackle defaulters.