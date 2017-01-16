RVHA Pledges Support To Wike

Notwithstanding the fact that there was no plenary session last week in the Rivers State House of Assembly, normal administrative activities resumed in earnest in the House after the Christmas and new year celebration.

Last Tuesday, some lawmakers including the speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani joined Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike to commission the Ozuoba-Rumuoparaeli-Choba Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with journalists, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani said the State house of Assembly is overwhelmed with the projects so far embarked upon by the State Governor.

He said, the Assembly will continue to give legislative support to the Governor to deliver on his electioneering promises to Rivers people.

Last Wednesday the Speaker joined the State Governor to receive the Nigerian Police Special Joint Investigation Panel on Rivers Rerun at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Though, there was no official comment from the Assembly Speaker at the Government House, but in a chat with newsmen after the courtesy call in Government House, he joined the State government to reject the constitution of the panel by the Police Authority on the December 10, 2016 Rivers legislatives rerun poll.

The panel, the speaker said, is biased and incompetent to investigate Governor Wike being the state’s Chief Security Officer.

He said that the Police have already politicized the last rerun election, despite several alarms raised by the Governor over the activities of some security personnel in the state.

Ibani assured that Rivers people will continue to support the Governor in his untiring efforts at ensuring that dividends of democracy get to all nooks and crannies of the state.

The Speaker and some lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly joined other arms of the state Government to celebrate the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held yesterday, at Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ibani joined the State Governor and other top government functionaries which included service chiefs in the state to perform wreath laying ceremony.

Ibani, who spoke with newsmen after the wreath laying ceremony expressed the need for the total reappraisal of the rules and regulation governing the conduct of officers and men of Nigerian Armed Forces.

He also called for a law to support the families of fallen heroes, saying that such gesture would spur the Nigerian Armed Forces into being more dedicated to their duties without fear of favour.

It would be recalled that, the Rivers State House of Assembly had penultimate week swore-in 12 new and re-elected members including Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani who was re-elected Speaker after the former Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adams Dabotundima vacated the office.

