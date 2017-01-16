RSG Unveils N100m Empowerement For Ex-Servicemen

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has initiated a N100million empowerment scheme aimed at improving the living condition of the families of late ex-servicemen and living legionnaires.

Addressing legionnaires at the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day celebration finale at the open court of the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said that the N100million empowerment scheme was an appreciation of the fact that the late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues invested their lives in the sustenance of the country.

He said: “This empowerment scheme is to show the families of late ex-servicemen and their living colleagues that we appreciate the sacrifices they made for the country.

“We don’t want the families they left behind to continue to suffer. I urge the Nigerian Legion to carefully manage the empowerment scheme in a way that the wives of late ex-servicemen and other legionnaires will benefit and set up businesses to sustain themselves”.

He called on corporate citizens and privileged Nigerians to take practical steps to appreciate members of the Nigerian Legion and their families.

The governor said that the remembrance of the sacrifices of the living and late members of the Armed Forces should go beyond the annual ritual of Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration.

He called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the service of the nation by following the examples of members of the Armed Forces.

Wike commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for dislodging Boko Haram from the Sambisa forest, pointing out that the feat would lead to increased peace in the country.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari and the service chiefs for strengthening the Armed Forces to fight elements who threaten the peace of Nigeria.

In his remarks, Chairman of the Nigerian Legion in Rivers State, Col Wilberforce Josiah (rtd) commended Wike for his support to the legion.

During the celebration of the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration at the Isaac Boro Park in Port Harcourt, Wike inspected the guard of honour, took the national salute, and released the pigeons of peace.

Prayers were offered for the repose of the late ex-servicemen and the Nigerian Armed Forces by the military chaplains and the military Imam.