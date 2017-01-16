RSG Promises Quality Education In 2017

The Rivers State Government has stated that it will provide more quality education in 2017.

Making the declaration recently shortly after an inspection of some government owned schools on resumption for the academic session this year, the state Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniye Ebeku said the education sector “will experience more quality changes this year.

He used the fora to emphasize on the state government’s commitment to quality education and enhancement of the performance of teachers by giving priority to their welfare.

Prof Ebeku, further used the opportunity to call on teachers to take their jobs seriously while advising pupils to also take their studies seriously.

According to him, pupils and students should work harder and make positive use of the opportunity offered by the state government to develop their potentials in life.

The Tide’s investigation revealed that for the governments promise to provide quality education to come to fruition, a lot of work needs to be done.

A visit to some of the schools, especially in some rural areas, reveals that one week after resumption of schools, there are different stories to tell.

In Community Secondary School (CSS)Bori, (Junior Secondary), for instance, the school has ill-equipped classrooms as one of its key challenges.

In most of the classrooms, there are more students than desk, with some of the students sitting on the floor while others are virtually packed on the few available desks. The situation is almost the same with the senior secondary of the school.

The story of state school Elem Sangama in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area is even worse, in addition to ill-equipped classrooms, some of the classrooms are dilapidated to the point of no roof.

Some of the classrooms have become nests for bats and other birds.

Sogbeba Dokubo