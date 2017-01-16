Rivers United Starts New Season On Winning Note …Beats El-Kanemi 2-1

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, started their 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season in winning ways as they beat visiting El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri 2-1, yesterday at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in Port Harcourt.

The encounter was one of the NPFL week one games that was played at different venues across the nation.

Earlier, the captain of Rivers United, Austin Festus has said that his side has the potentials to beat any team in the league.

According to him, his players are mentally and physically fit to excite all games in the season.

“We are prepared for the season because our pre-season training tour actually made us to acquire a lot of experience, most especially the oversee tour. We will put in our best to always secure victory”, Festus said.

Generally, Rivers United are quite impressive in their opening game in front of their home fans, believing that their present form will not drop.

Tonye Orabere