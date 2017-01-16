Okowa Assures On Peace In N’Delta

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has assured that the state government was committed to ensuring continuous peace in the Niger Delta region.

The governor spoke in Asaba when the Unted States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Syminton, paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that the state government`s efforts in ensuring an enduring peace was already yielding good results.

The governor said that in the past four months, pipeline vandalism had not been experienced in the creeks, especially those in Delta State.

Okowa expressed confidence that the prevailing peace in the creeks would be sustained.

”We are doing a lot to ensure that we have peace and it is our hope that we will sustain peace; it is in our best interest to do so.

”We are looking forward to a peaceful and progressive 2017, it is in the collective interest of all stakeholders for the peace to be sustained.”

He commended the U.S. government for doing business in Nigeria, particularly in Delta State.

The governor assured investors that Delta State was safe for business, more so when the people were friendly and accommodating to visitors.

Earlier, Syminton, who led other top embassy officials, disclosed that they were in the state to see how to deepen their business relationships with the people.