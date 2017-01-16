Oil Workers Reject Planned Sale Of National Assets

As the management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) plans to rehabilitate refineries so as to optimize capacity utilization in 2017, oil workers in the country have restated their opposition to sale of national assets as scraps.

The oil workers under the aegis of Group Executive Councils of National Union of Petroleum and Natural gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the step was a clear drift from the initial position which the union had always rejected.

It noted that proposal to adopt a new model that will bring investors to increase productivity without necessarily having to lose jobs is commendable.

Secretaries of the two groups, Comrade Sulaiman Sulaiman of PENGASSAN GEC and Comrade Uche Amara of UNPENG GEC, said they had been following the current Group Managing Director (GMD) of NNPC, Maikanti Baru’s 12 Focus Area drive towards revamping the corporation with keen interest.

It noted that the administration of the GMD has been workers’ friendly in the evaluation of its programmes and listed promotions, redeployment, rehabilitation of refineries as well as other welfare programmes including wage and retirement benefits, among others.

“We believe that this practice if sustained will continue to boost staff morale and increase productivity”, the unions said, and promised to be committed in partnering with him to increase productivity and enhance welfare of workers.