More APC Faithful Set To Join PDP

Since the defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by former Chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State, Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi, the stage appears set for a harvest of defections to the ruling PDP in the State.

Inside sources in the party in the state said that, among those ready to defect to the PDP include, 13 former Commissioners and 17 former local government council chairmen, who served in the immediate past administration of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

Also on the line to decamp to the PDP, according to the sources, are seven prominent politicians who were board members of parastatal agencies; and a former chairman of the opposition party in Rivers State.

It would be recalled that, just last weekend, members of the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada-East virtually emptied into the PDP following the defection of Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi and his crowd of supporters in the area.

It was gathered that the increasing number of defection of politicians from the opposition All Progressives Congress to the ruling Peoples’ Democratic Party in Rivers State is being inspired by the disunity in the APC in the state and Governor Nyesom Wike’s superlative performance when other governors are overwhelmed by the crushing recession in the country.

The Tide further learnt that Wike’s monumental achievements in less than two years in office in the State have widely triggered the exodus of APC members to PDP.

Investigations show that most of the new defectors are weighing the pendulum, to see how they can participate in the celebration of glory and honour associated with the litany of awards the Governor has amassed in recent times coupled with his aggressive infrastructural development and people-oriented administration in the state.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana