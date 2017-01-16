Monarch Seeks Policies To Save Forest

The Paramount ruler of Alesa of Rivers State, Clan in Eleme Local Government Area, Emperor J. D. Nkpe, has called for an integrated policies to stop further encroached on the Onura forest.

The traditional ruler said this during a visit by officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and some journalists to his palace at Alesa.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has included the forest in its ongoing biodiversity conservation programme in the Niger Delta.

The Alesa Monarch said that the Onura forest which is home to variety of animal species is on verge of extinction, stressing that people have continued to encroach on the forest despite several warnings.

Emperor Nkpe stressed the need for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to put pressure on both the state and federal governments to enact legislations that will check further environment into the forest.

The Monarch, who blamed the continuous encroachment on the forest on greed, said that the community will take all necessary measures to check the destruction of the forest.

Also speaking, National Coordinator of the Niger Delta biodiversity conservation programme, Dr Matthew Dore said that the team was on tour of biodiversity conservation sites in the four affected states of the Niger Delta, Dr. Dore said that the Onura Forest in Alesa Eleme is special to the UNDP as it is home to some varieties of tortoise and others animal species.

He said that the tour was to showcase to the world the rich biodiversity resources of the Niger Delta.

Dr Dore also said that communities are being sensitised to protect their forest and wildlife from extinction.