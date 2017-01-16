Lawmaker Wants AKSG To Revive Technical College

The member representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Mr Ime Okon, has appealed to the state government to revive the abandoned Government Technical College, Ikot Ada Idem, to encourage technical education in the state.

Okon, who made the call while exchanging views with journalists in Uyo said that a lot of equipment meant for the institution were lying waste in the premises, noting that if put to use, they would bring development to the people.

The lawmaker, who is the chairman, House Committee on Information, disclosed that the second legislative year of the state assembly began in June, 2016, and would be rounded off in June, 2017.

He added that the House also passed 12 resolutions in the first half of the legislative year.

While attributing the success to the commitment and zeal exhibited by members, Okon said that members of the Sixth Assembly came with one mind to serve Akwa Ibom State and attract development to the people.

“The success of the Sixth Assembly is due to the fact that we are all like-minded to serve, and at the end of the day, we should be able to point to the development we have been able to attract to our people.

“In order to achieve success, we must have a cordial relationship with other arms of government.