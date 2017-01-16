FG Seeks New Dev Bank Licence …Besides BOA, BOI

The Federal Government has sought for the licencing of a new Development Bank of Nigeria from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) besides the existence of the Bank of Agriclture (BOA) and the Bank of Industry (BOI).

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, adding that the bank has formally applied for the issuance of its operational license from the nation’s apex bank.

Adeosun explained that the DBN will take off with $1.3 billion about N396.5 billion. She said that the bank was conceived in 2014 by the former president Goodluck Jonathan administration but suffered delayed take-off for various reasons.

She said that the operations of the DBN is clearly distinct from other development banks as the bank would focus on supporting small-scale businesses in the country, adding that the bank would further provide loans to all sectors of the economy including manufacturing services and other industries not currently served by the existing development banks such as BOI and BOA.

She said that the new bank will fill the gap in the provision of finance to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, stressing that the bank will lend wholesale to microfinance banks, which will on-lend medium to long-term loans to MSMEs.

She added that the influx of additional capital to the DBN will lower borrowing rates and the long tenure of the loans will provide the required flexibility in the management of cash flows to give business and entrepreneurs opportunity to make capital improvement.

The minister explained that the bank will ensure economic diversification and growth to create employment, wealth creation and economic growth from the present recession, stressing that the new development bank will have access to foreign partnership funds from the World Bank and the European Investment Bank.