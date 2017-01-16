Disgraceful Start As Ifeanyi Ubah Abandons First Game

The new Nigeria league season got off to a disgraceful start after FC Ifeanyi Ubah abandoned the opening game with hosts Kano Pillars leading 1-0.

Ifeanyi Ubah protested when they appear to have drawn level from a free kick just before the end of the first half.

And three minutes after the restart, the Nnewi club walked out on the game apparently on an order from a top club official.

“This is a disgrace”, lamented Pillars coach kadiri Ikhana.

“But we must commend thed Kano fans that they did not allow hell to break loose as a result of Ifeanyi Ubah abandoning this game”.

Kano Governor Ganduje, chairman of the League management Company (LMC) Shehu Dikko as well as several NFF executives were all at the game played inside packed Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

FIFA-badged referee Folashade Ajayi from Oyo State appeared to be overwhelmed by the occasion as she made several questionable calls.