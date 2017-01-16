‘Buhari Must Prosecute Corrupt APC Members’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of one sided prosecution of his anti corruption war urging him to prosecute APC members to indicate the sincerity of the fight against corruption in Nigeria

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said it is not against corruption fight but it must touch all who have their pockets stained with corruption irrespective of party affiliation.

The party also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute his friends and associates who were also involved in the scandal that rocked Sambo Dasuki, the former National Security Adviser (NSA)

Adeyeye in the statement, faulted the non-prosecution of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who allegedly benefited from the Dasuki scandal, insisting that the prosecution of Buhari’s associates would convince Nigerians of the sincerity of the president.

It specifically mentioned one Col. Jafaru Isah, a close ally of the president and a member of the APC who also allegedly benefited from the scam.

According to the party, Isah returned some huge sums of money he allegedly collected from Dasuki to the federal government, hence the PDP insisted that APC members should be probed as a show of the president’s sincerity in the ongoing corruption war.

The party, noted that it was not against the prosecution of corrupt people, but frowned at the selective nature of the ongoing graft war which is allegedly targeted at its members.