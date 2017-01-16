APC Can’t Distract Me -Wike

The Interdenominational Church Service for the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and the signing of the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law were among events that topped activities in Government House last week.

Governor Nysom Wike and other top State functionaries started last week with an interdenominational church service to herald the week, long programmed to commmorate ex-servicemen and women who had contributed to the uUnity and security of the country. The church service was held at First Baptist Church, Aggrey Road in Port Harcourt.

Last Monday, the governor unveiled the Eneka/Elimgbu link road which had been abandoned over the years, he lambasted the immediate past administration for failing to meet the yearning of the people, saying for eight years APC failed the people.

Due to the failure of the past administration to touch on the lives of the people, the governor observed that the opposition was poised to distract him but insisted that they will fail as his administration is determined to better the lives of citizens.

He used the occasion, to warn the opposition to stop formenting crisis in the State and should rather join hands to make the state better.

Last Tuesday, another road was unveiled at Rumuoparali, linking Choba and Ozuoba. The four kilometre road, according to the Commissioner for Works Arch. Bathuel Harrison, had been abandoned over the years, leading to economic hardship on both residents and business people.

On his part, Chief Wike said that linking Akpor Kingdom with roads is a way to reciprocate the support given to him by the people and at the same time ameliorate their sufferings over the years.

Last Wednesday, the governor took time off to visit project sites in the city. At Ogbunabali Community, he was greeted by excited residents who hailed him for rehabilitating the internal roads within the area.

Speaking to newsmen after inspection of Nkpogu Bridge, the Pleasure Park and Ogbunabali internal roads, Chief Wike said this year will be marked with road projects all over the state. He emphasized that no area will be left out as the state government marks the golden jubilee of the creation of Rivers State.

The governor, last Thursday was represented by his deputy , Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo at the Yearly Thanksgiving and Dedication of the State Civil Service. She promised that the administration of Chief Wike is poised to improve the working conditions of all public servants, most especially the hiccups that emanates from State Pension Scheme.

Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Oris Onyiri used the forum to call on all civil servants to be more dedicated to work as the government is ready to provide the enabling environment for their efficiency.

Last Friday, Chief Wike signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law. The State budget which was presented last year was deliberated upon and endorsed by the law makers. The budget tagged “Golden Jubilee Budget” has 70 per cent dedicated to capital projects and infrastructure development.

After appending his signature to the bill, Chief Wike pledged that the budget will be implemented to the letter, while assuring all the arms of government of due and timely allocation. The Speaker thanked the governor for his vision and hardwork.

Two days before the closing ceremony of the Port Harcourt International Polo club competition, former Federal Ministers led by Alhaji Sule Lamido paid a solidarity visit to Governor Wike urging him not to be intimidated by antics of the federal government. The goivernor commended organisers of the Port Harcourt Polo Club for organising a successful event on Saturday.