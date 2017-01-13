Skills Acquisition: POWA Calls For Support

Wife of the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Juliet Odesunya, has called on public-spirited Nigerians and the government to support the skills acquisition programme of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) in Port Harcourt.

Mrs Odesunya who is the Rivers State chairperson of POWA, made the appeal during a party for children and widows of police officers.

“We identified most of the issues plaguing our association, particularly our women and children. “We have mapped out quite a number of initiatives and projects to enable us give skills to our women.

She therefore appealed to well-meaning Nigerians to support the POWA skills acquisition centre.

According to her, as a non-governmental organisation (NGO), the centre has no source of income, hence, the need for this appeal.

“We are an NGO and we do not have any source of revenue except that patriotic Nigerians come to our rescue.

“We are looking at properly training the women because we already have a skills acquisition centre and we are going to beef up activities at that centre”, she said.

According to her, the NGO would ensure that in 2017, the women would be self sufficient.

The Tide reports that bags of rice, yams, wrappers and many other items were donated to widows as scholarships were also offered to children of some police officers serving in the state.