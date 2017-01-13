Senate Gets Fresh 46 Ambassadorial Nominees

Following the rejection of the initial list of non- career ambassadorial nominees by the Senate, President Muhammadu Buhari has re-submitted a new list of 46 names for the positions to the Senate for confirmation.

This was contained in the executive communication read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to the senators at yesterday’s plenary.

The new list has

Orji Ngofa (Rivers State),

James Dmika (Plateau),

Haruna Abdullahi (Plateau)

Sahibi Isa Dada and Kabir Umar (Sokoto),

Jika Ado (Taraba),

Justice George Oguntade (Lagos) and

Ahmed Ibeto (Niger)

Others include Stanley Douye (Bayelsa) Godwin Umoh (Akwa Ibom), Utobong Asuquo (Cross River), Frank Ofegina (Delta),

Yagwe Ede (Edo),

Joda Udoh (Ebonyi)

Uzoma Eminike and

Aminu Lawal (Adamawa).

Christopher Okeke (Anambra)

Yusuf Maitama (Bauchi)

Baba Maigudu (Bauchi)

Stephen Uba (Benue),

Baba Ahmed Gida (Borno),

Goni Zana (Yobe)

Garba T. (Zamfara)

Bala Mohammad (Zamfara)

Ibrahim Dada (FCT)

The list also has Ajayi (Ekiti)

Chris Eze (Enugu)

Sulieman Hassan (Gombe)

Sylvanus Usofo (Imo)

Aminu Dalhatu (Jigawa)

Ahmed Bamilli (Kaduna)

Yahaya (Kaduna)

D. Abdulkadir (Kano)

Haruna Arungungu (Kano)

Musa Udo (Katsina)

Mohammed Rimi (Katsina)

Tijani Bande (Kebbi)

Y. Aliu (Kogi)

Nurudeen Mohammed (Kwara)

Mohammed Isa (Kwara)

Adesola Omotade (Lagos)

Modupe Remi (Lagos)

Musa Mohammed (Nasarawa)

Elijah Ibeto (Ogun)

Susan Aderonke Folarin (Ogun)

Jacob Daudu (Ondo)

Afolayon Adeyemi (Osun) and

A. Olaniyi (Oyo)

Reacting to the list, Senator Philip Aduda representing Federal Capital Territory, commended President Buhari for granting FCT a slot in the non-career ambassadorial nomination.

It would be recalled that the Senate had rejected the initial list due to the fact that there were over 250 petitions against the nominees.

Two of the nominees in the first list had rejected their nomination.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi, Abuja