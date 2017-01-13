Rivers United’s Captain Sure Of Victory Against EL-Kanemi

The captain of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Festus Austin, has said that his side will take the first three points of the season.

He stated that his players are mentally and physically ready to win any team, because of the good preparation they had during their break.

Austin said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports yesterday, saying that the pre-season matches they played gave them much experience and keep the players in a good form.

This weekend Rivers United FC, will play host to EL-Kanemi Warriors FC of Maiduguri, at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, in one of the Week One matches, in the Nigeria professional football League.

According to him, they are hopeful to surpass the achievements of last season, because the pre-season training in Spain was a huge success and will be on advantage for both players and the technical crew.

“I must tell you that we have prepared very well this season. We are optimistic that we are going to take the three points at stake this weekend”, Austin said.

The captain further explained that they are looking forward to a fruitful season, in terms of winning trophies for the state.

“This season will be fruitful, we are going to win trophies to justify what the state government is doing for us”, he stated.

