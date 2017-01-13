Physician Alerts On Rising Hypertension Cases

The leader of the Missionary Medical Team for the just-concluded 2-day Free medical treatment in Umuezeala Ogwara autonomous community of Ehime-Mbano Local Government Area, Dr. Franklin Alocha, has raised an alarm over an increased hypertensive disease cases in the area.

The medical doctor, who is an employee of the Imo State Government made the disclosure while interacting with newsmen on the progress of the free medical exercise sponsored by the Okigwe Family Union, Northern California and Professor Ernest E. Uwazie Foundation.

He stated that of all the number of people investigated by his team for various ailments, hypertension topped the list with 70 per cent.

He commended the impressive turn-out of people for the exercise, and praised Prof. Ernest Uwazie for his wonderful initiative in promoting good health for his people over the years.

The medical team leader advised people to stop the unnecessary intake of alcohol and visit hospital regularly for medical checks in order to prevent sudden death.

The free medical treatment, according to Alocha, was centered on mainly Typhoid, Malaria and Eye investigations.

Meanwhile, the initiator and co-sponsor of the Free Medical Treatment, Prof. Ernest E. Uwazie, stressed that commitment in the promotion of good health and encouragement of peaceful co-existence among his people would always be his priority.

The renowned scholar and philanthropist opined that the free medical treatment had run for three years, noting that its sustainability would be maintained irrespective of the economic situation in the country.

Uwazie equally expressed happiness in running the programme along-side an Annual Memorial Lecture he instituted in honour of his murdered father, Mr. Victor Uwazie, in 2007.

He frowned at the killing of his father in 1969 by some unknown assailants toward the end of the Nigerian Civil War.

He maintained that his late father’s Annual Memorial Lecture would always be used to promote peace, literacy, scholarship awards and enhancement of community development in every part of Umuezeala-Ogwara in Ehime-Mbano.

The exercise, according to Uwazie, is not associated with politics, stating that he would always apply his professionalism to advance man’s wellbeing.

This year’s annual memorial lecture held at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Umuezeala-Ogwara, with the theme: “Drug Abuse and its Effect in the Society”, was delivered by Inspector Benjamin Aloka of the Medical Department of the Police Hospital, Enugu.

The Chairman of the memorial lecture, Dr. Chris Adigo, used the occasion to advise all youth to shun intake of hard drugs so as to enable them actualize their potentials in life.

He equally instructed parents to monitor the behavioural changes of their children and called on graduates to strive to obtain certificates in ‘Safety Courses’ in order to enhance their chances of securing employment in oil companies.

The principal of the school where the Annual Memorial lecture was held, Mr. Egu Kelechi highlighted some of the challenges facing the to include lack of teachers, dilapidated infrastructure and lack of school laboratory, among others.

Valentine Nduka, Owerri