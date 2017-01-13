PH Cricket League: Whales Set To Settle Scores With Benvic

This weekend would be exciting for Cricket lovers as Whales Cricket Club plans to dismantle their opponent Benvic Cricket Club of Port Harcourt in the Saturday’s fixtures of the on going 2016/2017 Port Harcourt Cricket League, at the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) cricket pitch.

While K-11 is warming up against Panthers Cricket Club for the Sunday’s fixtures scheduled to hold at the same venue.

According to one of the organizers of the league, Tonye Timinadai so far the competition has been hitch-free, adding that all four clubs cricketers have shown high level of discipline.

“I can assure you that it is a well-organised league both players and officials have shown some good level of discipline at the competition,” Timinadi said.

He urged them to continue in their passion for their chosen sport and not to relent in their determination to win the league.

“The various clubs are expected to keep the spirit to win as they compete for the league this season, as the league can improve their standard and performance on the sport as they participate annually in the competition”.

It would be recalled that Benvic Cricket Club won the 2015/2016 League.

Meanwhile, Whales won the toss and elected to bat in last weekend’s match as they posted 124 runs for the end inning, Benvic chased and ended their chase at 97 runs for loss of nine (9) wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

However, Whales C-C defeated Benvic C.C by 27 runs and Douglas Humble, of Whales C.C was awarded man of the match for his 46 runs efforts.

Also, in the Sunday’s fixtures, Panthers won the toss and chose to bat scoring a total of 108 runs for seven (7) wickets in 20 overs.

In the second inning, K-11 scored 109 runs for six (6) in 19.1 overs to win their first match this season.

K-11 Cricket Club beat Panthers Cricket Club by four (4) wickets while man of the match was awarde to Jonathan Micah of K-11 C.C for his 19 runs not out performance.